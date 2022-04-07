Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.89. The company had a trading volume of 38,954,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,003,859. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.80 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.76.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

