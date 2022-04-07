Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

VT stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,231,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,682. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $93.19 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

