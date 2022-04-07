Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Takes $111,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 193.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.37. 1,609,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,509. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23.

