Masco (MAS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Masco (NYSE: MAS):

4/6/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Masco is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $68.00.

3/30/2022 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $72.50.

3/25/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2022 – Masco was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/14/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Masco was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

2/9/2022 – Masco had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $79.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $50.76 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,173. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

