Mate Reaches Market Cap of $2,738.80 (MATE)

Mate (MATE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Mate has a market cap of $2,738.80 and $48.00 worth of Mate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mate coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Mate has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.82 or 0.07320522 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,290.47 or 1.00103119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050610 BTC.

Mate Profile

Mate’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,699,727 coins. Mate’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

