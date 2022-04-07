Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.80

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 81015 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

