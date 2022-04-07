McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $311.73

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $311.73 and last traded at $308.67, with a volume of 6958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.86. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

