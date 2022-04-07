MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MDxHealth SA is a healthcare company which provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests include ConfirmMDx for Prostate Cancer, SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, PredictMDx for Glioblastoma and AssureMDx for Bladder Cancer. MDxHealth SA is based in Belgium. “

Shares of MDXH opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. MDxHealth has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $13.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $18,643,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000.

