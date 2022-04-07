Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 21st

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Medalist Diversified REIT stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.85. Medalist Diversified REIT has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the second quarter worth $35,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Medalist Diversified REIT during the third quarter worth $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Medalist Diversified REIT in the third quarter worth $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 168.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 61,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medalist Diversified REIT by 183.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Maryland corporation formed on September 28, 2015. Beginning with our taxable year ended December 31, 2017, we believe that we have operated in a manner qualifying us as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ), and we have elected to be taxed as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

