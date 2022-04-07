Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,733,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $112.33. 6,668,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,757,969. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

