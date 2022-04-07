Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.45.
Shares of MDT opened at $111.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.
Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
