MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Director Sells C$321,882.24 in Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total value of C$321,882.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,656.82.

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$16.78 on Thursday. MEG Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$6.08 and a 12-month high of C$21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEG. Raymond James increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$18.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.52.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

