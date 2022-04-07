Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Down 6.2%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 52,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,232,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MLCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $480.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.80 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 27,887 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 51,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,308,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

