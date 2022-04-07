Melissa B. Epperly Sells 17,080 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $855,537.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

