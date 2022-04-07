Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading Up 2.9%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.80 and last traded at 1.79. Approximately 16,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,712,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.74.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
In related news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.
Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)
Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.
