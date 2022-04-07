Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) Trading Up 2.9%

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) shares were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 1.80 and last traded at 1.79. Approximately 16,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,712,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Materials by 379.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Materials by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,968,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,979,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,004,000 after buying an additional 2,956,932 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $2,050,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Materials by 244.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 486,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Meta Materials Company Profile (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

