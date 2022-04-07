MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,330 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of MetLife worth $61,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 170,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $2,104,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 183.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of MetLife by 79.8% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 503,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,066,000 after purchasing an additional 223,315 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MET stock opened at $70.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

