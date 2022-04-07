Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTRO. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 82 ($1.08) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 88.70 ($1.16) on Tuesday. Metro Bank has a 1-year low of GBX 70.89 ($0.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 147.80 ($1.94). The company has a market capitalization of £152.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 91.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 99.49.

In other news, insider Nick Winsor purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £45,500 ($59,672.13).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

