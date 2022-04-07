Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $107.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of MCB stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.24. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $115.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $103,434.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $237,602.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,584 shares of company stock worth $372,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

