MFS Special Value Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0422 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE MFV opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12. MFS Special Value Trust has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $7.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of MFS Special Value Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

