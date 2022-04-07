M&G’s (MGPUF) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 226 ($2.96) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 217 ($2.85).

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MGPUF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of M&G to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&G from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. AlphaValue raised shares of M&G to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of M&G from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.87 on Monday. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

