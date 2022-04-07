Michael J. Arougheti Sells 26,879 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ares Management stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.45. The company had a trading volume of 718,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 310.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.