Michael Lawrence Thompson Sells 12,500 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CTAS stock opened at $431.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.75. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $338.00 and a twelve month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus cut their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

