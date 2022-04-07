Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last Week (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $81.06 or 0.00187490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and $224,823.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00046066 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,168.51 or 0.07328991 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,316.42 or 1.00194102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00050632 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 94,299 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

