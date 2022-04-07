Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 254,918 shares.The stock last traded at $14.96 and had previously closed at $14.71.

MITK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.64 million, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 23.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 184,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 35.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Featured Stories

