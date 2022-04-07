Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.58

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 2214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MITK shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

