Mode Global (LON:MODE) Trading Down 2%

Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.25 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.75 ($0.19). 252,898 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 780,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.05 ($0.20).

The stock has a market cap of £13.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 11.91 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 23.07.

About Mode Global (LON:MODE)

Mode Global Holdings PLC, a fintech company, provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company provides digital banking app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets all in one place, and earn interest on Bitcoin through the interest-generating accounts in the market; and payment processing and marketing services for UK and European businesses.

