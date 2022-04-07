Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Piper Sandler

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

MC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.96. 3,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.29. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 34,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,619,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 50,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

