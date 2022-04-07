Mohit Singh Sells 5,360 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.76, for a total transaction of $105,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $101,625.60.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $77,827.20.
  • On Tuesday, February 22nd, Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $82,115.20.

NYSE:QS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.76. 5,802,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,515,302. The company has a quick ratio of 47.81, a current ratio of 47.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 9.08.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QS. Zacks Investment Research cut QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

