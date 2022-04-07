Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Down 0.1%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 792 ($10.39) and last traded at GBX 800 ($10.49). Approximately 451,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 546,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 801 ($10.50).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.05) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 730.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 878.73.

In related news, insider Martin Davis bought 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 740 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £21,149.20 ($27,736.66).

About Molten Ventures (LON:GROW)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

