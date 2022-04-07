Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Shares Down 0.1%

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 792 ($10.39) and last traded at GBX 800 ($10.49). Approximately 451,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 546,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 801 ($10.50).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.05) target price on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.22 and a current ratio of 13.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 730.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 878.73.
About Molten Ventures (LON:GROW)
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
Read More
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.