Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 3,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 4,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.