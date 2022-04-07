monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MNDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.07.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $149.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.83. monday.com has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 41.96%. monday.com’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the fourth quarter worth about $215,186,000. Zoom Video Communications Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,381,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the third quarter worth approximately $118,266,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 2,338.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after purchasing an additional 198,684 shares during the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

