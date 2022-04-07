MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. MoneyGram International reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 283.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $324.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of MoneyGram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.92.

In related news, insider Adrianna E. Greenwald sold 8,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $94,162.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $230,224.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock valued at $327,237 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,227. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.35.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

