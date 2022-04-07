Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $56.17. Montrose Environmental Group shares last traded at $53.35, with a volume of 102,700 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29.

Montrose Environmental Group ( NYSE:MEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.21). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $143.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director James K. Price purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

