Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.77.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $341.11 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $299.68 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $329.20 and its 200-day moving average is $361.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

