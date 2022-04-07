Morgan Stanley Lowers Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 710

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.70) to GBX 710 ($9.31) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PHNX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.49) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.10) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 815 ($10.69) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 770.83 ($10.11).

Shares of LON:PHNX opened at GBX 631.80 ($8.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £6.32 billion and a PE ratio of -7.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 636.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 648.45. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 559.20 ($7.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 764.37 ($10.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88.

In other news, insider Kory Sorenson acquired 140 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.79) per share, for a total transaction of £938 ($1,230.16). Also, insider Andrew Briggs sold 47,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 645 ($8.46), for a total transaction of £304,614.15 ($399,493.97). Insiders bought 4,874 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,284 over the last 90 days.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services segments. The UK Heritage segment accepts incremental premiums on in-force policies. The UK Open segment offers workplace pensions and self-invested personal pensions products under the SunLife brand.

