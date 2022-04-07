Morningstar Investment Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,665 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $3.10 on Thursday, reaching $251.61. 12,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,554,543. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.20 and its 200-day moving average is $250.42. The company has a market cap of $187.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

