Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 271,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

Shares of AZO traded up $31.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,072.75. The stock had a trading volume of 168,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,945.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,898.05. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,000 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

