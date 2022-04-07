Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $21.31 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 565.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 301,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 256,609 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.27% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

PNW stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,036. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

