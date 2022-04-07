Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $22.82 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 718,123 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $22,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pfizer by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,182,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $972,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Pfizer by 470.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,860 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $262,207,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 31,717,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,131,380. The firm has a market cap of $298.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.