Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,973 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 311,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,720,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.65.

ALNY stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.47. The company had a trading volume of 736,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,134. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.90 and a 200 day moving average of $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.69). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.