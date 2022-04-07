Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,810,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,485. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $169.27. The stock has a market cap of $298.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $131.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

