Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $9,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

EWY stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,146. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

