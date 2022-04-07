Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Motorpoint Group from GBX 435 ($5.70) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of Motorpoint Group stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £243.51 million and a PE ratio of 24.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 291.06. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 249.25 ($3.27) and a one year high of GBX 401 ($5.26).

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

