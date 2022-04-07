Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 40,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 112,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOXC. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moxian during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moxian by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Moxian by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
