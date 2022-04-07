Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 40,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 112,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.82.

Get Moxian alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOXC. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Moxian during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moxian by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Moxian by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.