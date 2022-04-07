Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MPLX is least exposed to commodity price fluctuations since the partnership generates stable fee-based revenues from diverse midstream energy assets via long-term contracts. Strong and stable operations will back the partnership to persistently grow its DCF. Notably, the partnership repurchased $165 million of common units in the fourth quarter. MPLX recently reported strong fourth quarter results owing to increased contributions from logistics and storage operations, as well as the gathering and processing business. However, the partnership's significant reliance on debt capital is concerning. At fourth quarter-end, its long-term debt was $20 billion, while cash and cash equivalents were only $13 million. Also, increasing costs and expenses are adversely affecting the partnership’s income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.13.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $34.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.60%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,524 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,757,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,706 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $138,151,000 after purchasing an additional 91,824 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,956,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185,986 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

