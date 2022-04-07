MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $542.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the fourth-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.14.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $506.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $575.46. MSCI has a one year low of $433.25 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $3,590,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

