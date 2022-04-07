MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €222.13 ($244.09).

Several research analysts have commented on MTX shares. Morgan Stanley set a €176.00 ($193.41) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €208.00 ($228.57) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

MTX stock opened at €194.80 ($214.07) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €201.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €192.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($247.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

