MTU Aero Engines AG Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $6.74 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTU Aero Engines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the year.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($241.76) to €245.00 ($269.23) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($242.86) to €232.00 ($254.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($193.41) to €178.00 ($195.60) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.33.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $106.35 on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $91.69 and a 12-month high of $132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.06.

About MTU Aero Engines (Get Rating)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.