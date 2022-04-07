MTU Aero Engines AG Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $6.74 Per Share (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MTU Aero Engines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.74 per share for the year.
MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.53%.
OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $106.35 on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $91.69 and a 12-month high of $132.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.06.
About MTU Aero Engines (Get Rating)
MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.
