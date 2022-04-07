MTY Food Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $3.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.62. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MTY. TD Securities cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.00.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$54.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. MTY Food Group has a twelve month low of C$47.90 and a twelve month high of C$72.10.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$152.60 million.

In other news, Director Eric Lefebvre acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares in the company, valued at C$560,967.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

