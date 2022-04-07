MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Trading Up 1.2%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.28. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTYFF shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

